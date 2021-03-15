Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 15th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday, March 15th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology Malaka Hendela, co-chair of the Ottawa Carleton Assembly of School Councils Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals Association of Ontario Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist Eric Alper, music expert and publicist Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA