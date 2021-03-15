Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 15th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday, March 15th, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge
CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi
Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology
Malaka Hendela, co-chair of the Ottawa Carleton Assembly of School Councils
Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals Association of Ontario
Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist
Eric Alper, music expert and publicist
