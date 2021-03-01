Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 1st, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 1st, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CTV’s John Crupi and CFRA’s Chris Holski PAUL ROUMELIOTIS - MEDICAL OFFICER OF HEALTH & CEO, EASTERN ONT. HEALTH UNIT Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto Scott Miller, General Manager with Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral homes here in Ottawa Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate professor at Ontario Tech University and advocate for long-term care residents Adamo Dinardo, owner of Hair by Adamo Salon Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist Graham Dodds, Professor in Political Science at Concordia University in Montreal Martin Firestone, Travel insurance broker with Travel Secure Inc. Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA