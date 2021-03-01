Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 1st, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 1st, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
CTV’s John Crupi and CFRA’s Chris Holski
PAUL ROUMELIOTIS - MEDICAL OFFICER OF HEALTH & CEO, EASTERN ONT. HEALTH UNIT
Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto
Scott Miller, General Manager with Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral homes here in Ottawa
Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate professor at Ontario Tech University and advocate for long-term care residents
Adamo Dinardo, owner of Hair by Adamo Salon
Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist
Graham Dodds, Professor in Political Science at Concordia University in Montreal
Martin Firestone, Travel insurance broker with Travel Secure Inc.
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA