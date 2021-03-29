Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 29th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 29th, 2021 features interview with these guests;
CHRIS HOLSKI and Ian Mendes, reporter for The Athletic
Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson
Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology
Cody Czeitker, owner of Alteck Group, which does interior and exterior renovations and construction
Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader, now CTV political analyst
Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist
Stephanie Myles
Co-owner Michael Karpishka
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA