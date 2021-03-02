Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 2nd, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday, March 2nd, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
Ian Mendes with The Athletic with Chris Holski
Doug Manuel, Senior Scientist with the Ottawa Hospital, he also sits on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table
Changes to the federal Divorce Act, meant to end winners-losers mentality of family law, to take effect
Wayne Barkauskas, former chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s family law section
Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York and Executive Director of PHICOR
Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family doctor in central Ottawa, and co-host of the podcast “RxAdvocacy”
NBC News radio correspondent Michael Bower
Dr Philippe Gauvreau, psychologist
Peggy Taillon, President and CEO of the Bruyère Foundation
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA