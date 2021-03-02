Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday March 2nd, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Monday, March 2nd, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Ian Mendes with The Athletic with Chris Holski Doug Manuel, Senior Scientist with the Ottawa Hospital, he also sits on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Changes to the federal Divorce Act, meant to end winners-losers mentality of family law, to take effect Wayne Barkauskas, former chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s family law section Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York and Executive Director of PHICOR Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family doctor in central Ottawa, and co-host of the podcast “RxAdvocacy” NBC News radio correspondent Michael Bower Dr Philippe Gauvreau, psychologist Peggy Taillon, President and CEO of the Bruyère Foundation Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA