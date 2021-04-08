Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday, April 8th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday, April 8th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive and palliative care physician at the Ottawa and Montfort hospitals Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal ADAM STANLEY, GOLF JOURNALIST Martin Firestone, Travel insurance broker with Travel Secure Inc. Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto Michael Curran, Publisher of the Ottawa Business Journal Sueling Ching, President & CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade Philippe J. Fournier, founder of 338Canada.com, polling expert, and a Macleans columnist