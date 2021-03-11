Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday March 11th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday, March 11th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Gloucester-South Nepean Councillor Carol Anne Meehan Doug Manuel, Senior Scientist with the Ottawa Hospital, he also sits on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Jason Bradshaw, a science educator and secondary school teacher with the Peel District School Board Alison Eyre, family physician with Centretown Community Health Centre Maciej Boni an associate professor of biology at Penn State University Chef Michael Blackie, co-founder of NeXT in Stittsville Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit CTV News anchor Graham Richardson Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA