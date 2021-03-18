Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday March 18th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday March 18th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa KRISTY CAMERON AND CHRIS HOLSKITom Mulcair, former NDP leader, now CTV political analyst Julia Kaufman, Senior Policy Researcher for RAND Aaron Derfel, health reporter with the Montreal Gazette Bruce Sellery, author, finance expert and CEO of Credit Canada, a non-profit credit counseling agency Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Egbert Gaye, community leader and editor of Montreal Community Contact Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA