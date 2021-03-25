Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday March 25th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday, March 25th, 2021features interviews from these guests Jillian Kohler, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy CCPA-Ontario senior economist Sheila Block Dr. Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition Brian Beauchamp, the owner of the Orange Monkey Bar & Billiards Jason Bradshaw, a science educator and secondary school teacher with the Peel District School Board Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in emerging viruses at Winnipeg's University of Manitoba Stephanie Myles, editor/publisher at OpenCourt.ca, author of “Bianca Andreescu: She the North” Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA