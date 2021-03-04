Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday March 4th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Thursday, March 4th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA’s CHRIS HOLSKI - AND - LISA KIRBIE, CEO, Blackbird Strategies JOSHUA CLARKE - CRIMINAL DEFENCE LAWYER, ARMOURED SUITS Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Phil Gurski, a former analyst with CSIS, now founder of Borealis Threat and Risk Consulting Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Carmi Levy, Director of Public Relations at Info-Tech Research Group Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the CFIB Employment Lawyer Lior Samfiru, Co-founding Partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP Nicolas Lapointe, Senior Conservation Biologist with the Canadian Wildlife Federation Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA