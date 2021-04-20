Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday April 20th, 2021
CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi
Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair
Philippe J. Fournier, founder of 338Canada.com, polling expert, and a Macleans columnist
David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives
Jason Tetro, microbiology expert and author of The Germ Code
Elizabeth Muggah, president of the Ontario College of Family Physicians
Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal
Richard Crouse, host of Pop Life and movie critic
