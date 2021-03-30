Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday March 30th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday March 30th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA’S MATT HARRIS AND CHRIS HOLSKI LISA BARRETT - INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST Alex Lucifero, Employment lawyer with Samfiru Tumarkin Colin Furness, infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the faculty of information at the University Toronto Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Alan Bernstein, president and CEO of the global research organization CIFAR, and a member of Canada’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. Philippe J. Fournier, founder of 338Canada.com, polling expert, and a Macleans columnist Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA