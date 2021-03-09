Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday March 9th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital Frank Napolitano, Mortgage Agent and host of “Open House - The Real Estate and Mortgage Show” Brett Byers, Communications and Digital Media Manager for the MacDonald Laurier Institute Liz Betsis, economist with the Labour Market Information Council Eric Alper, publicist and music expert Deepy Sur, the CEO of OASW, was previously a social worker in a GTA hospital Karl Littler, Senior VP Public Affairs for Retail Council of Canada Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA