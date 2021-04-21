Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Wednesday April 21th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Wednesday, April 21th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA' Chris Holski and CTV's John Crupi Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson Amanpreet Brar, a general surgery resident at the University of Toronto ADAM STANLEY, GOLF JOURNALIST Carmi Levy, tech expert Martin Luther King III Lawyer Ari Goldkind CTV News Anchor Graham Richardson Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA