Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts Thursday April 29th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts Thursday April 29th, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
LISA KIRBIE, CEO, Blackbird Strategies and Chris Holski Mayor Jim Watson
Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate professor at Ontario Tech University and advocate for long-term care residents-
Philippe J. Fournier, founder of 338Canada.com, polling expert, and a Macleans columnist
Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association president Steve Ball
Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal
Gardening expert Carson Arthur
Rosette Castor Diabetes Nurse Educator at Bruyère
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA