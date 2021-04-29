Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts Thursday April 29th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts Thursday April 29th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; LISA KIRBIE, CEO, Blackbird Strategies and Chris Holski Mayor Jim Watson Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate professor at Ontario Tech University and advocate for long-term care residents- Philippe J. Fournier, founder of 338Canada.com, polling expert, and a Macleans columnist Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association president Steve Ball Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal Gardening expert Carson Arthur Rosette Castor Diabetes Nurse Educator at Bruyère Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA