Ottawa Now – ‘A lot of if, but, when. I’m not sure that’d make anybody any happier’: No federal budget this month, CTV News has learned

It has been almost two full years since the Trudeau government unveiled a federal budget. We have seen some small fiscal updates, but nothing in the realm of a Canadian budget since 2019. On Monday, the Trudeau Liberals say that no updates will be provided this month, adding they need more time to assess the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest fiscal report, which came out last November, the federal deficit for 2020-2021 could skyrocket to $400 billion. Canada’s Conservatives want to see a plan in place, and a date for the budget announcement set in stone. Marvin Ryder is an Associate Professor at the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University. He joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​