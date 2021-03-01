Ottawa Now – AstraZeneca vaccine not recommended for people over 65 years old

Last week, the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine was given the green light by Health Canada. But on Monday afternoon, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says this vaccine should not be administered to Canadians over the age of 65 because of insufficient data. With AstraZeneca shots arriving in Ontario, what does this mean for younger essential workers and those with underlying conditions? Infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​