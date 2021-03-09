Ottawa Now – Can we rely on the honour system when it comes to getting the COVID vaccine?

As we get into Phase 2 of the COVID vaccination rollout, people with some health conditions will also be prioritized for the shot. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says local public health units will let residents know when they are eligible to get the shot, but you will not be required to provide proof of your medical condition. Can we rely on the honour system when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Dale Kalina is an infectious disease specialist at the Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.