Ottawa Now – Canada’s Advisory Committee on Immunization is pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for those under 55

When it comes to vaccinating people under the age of 55, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has issued a recommendation to hit the ‘Pause’ button on the AstraZeneca doses. Over the past few days, a pair of Canadian provinces announced they would be suspending the use of the vaccine in younger people. Dr. Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa, joins Kristy Cameron with his reaction on today’s Ottawa Now.