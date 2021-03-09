Ottawa Now – Councillor Egli says city is looking at contingency plans if Ontario’s vaccine booking portal doesn’t launch as planned

Knoxdale-Merivale councillor Keith Egli, who also serves as the Chair of the Board of Health, says the City of Ottawa is looking at other options if Ontario’s booking portal does not launch on March 15. One option, according to the councillor for Knoxdale-Merivale, is repurposing the existing flu vaccinating systems. He joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.