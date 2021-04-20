Ottawa Now – Director of Ontario’s COVID Science Table says golf courses, tennis courts, parks should be open

Ontario's science advisers say our provincial hospitals are ‘buckling’ under the weight of COVID-19, insisting that the implementation of stronger measures is urgently needed. Dr. Peter Juni, the Scientific Director of Ontario’s COVID Science Advisory Table, says the province’s decision to consider paid sick leave is a good first step forward. If the Doug Ford government moves ahead with this initiative, he says the program need to be simple, generous, and efficient. Dr. Juni says it’s not necessary to shut down golf courses and tennis courts to stop the third wave of the pandemic. He discusses this, and more, with Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.​