Ottawa Now – Head of Ottawa’s vaccine rollout says they will start giving shots to people experiencing homelessness within the next week

Anthony Di Monte, the General Manager of Emergency and Protective Services, says the city will start vaccinating people experiencing homelessness within the next week or so. He says front-line Ottawa Police officers will be begin rolling up their sleeves on Wednesday. What about other essential workers? Who will get the AstraZeneca vaccine now that we know it’s not being recommended for those over 65? The head of Ottawa’s vaccine task force joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.​