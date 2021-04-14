Ottawa Now – ‘I also had so much to be thankful for’: Local shooting victim starts non-profit to help trauma victims bounce back

Brandon Peacock was the victim of a drive-by shooting last summer in the city’s West End, where he was shot three times outside a barber shop. Now, he is launching a non-profit called The Ground Running, to help trauma victims rehabilitate from their experiences. Brandon shares his story with Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​