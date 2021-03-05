Ottawa Now – ‘I am glad that the province is listening’: Former Chiarelli assistant cautiously optimistic about government consultations on holding councillors accountable

On Thursday, a group of former Rick Chiarelli staffers launched a petition calling for changes to the Municipal Act after alleged inappropriate actions made by the longtime College Ward councillor. A day later, the provincial government announced it is launching consultations with the municipal sector on ‘strengthening accountability for council members’. Nancy O’Brien, a former assistant to Chiarelli, calls this a ‘wonderful first step’, and says she is cautiously optimistic. She joined Kristy Cameron for instant reaction to the province’s announcement on Ottawa Now.