Ottawa Now – ‘I am hoping this will be short lived’: Ottawa entering the Red Zone on Friday

The city’s top doctor warned us several times over the last few weeks that Ottawa was inching closer towards the Red Zone. As of 12:01 on Friday morning, Ottawa is officially in the Red Zone. Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an ICU and palliative care physician at the Ottawa and Monfort hospitals, understands the reasoning behind the latest decision from Ottawa’s top doctor. But as the city continues to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents, he hopes these restrictions will be short lived. Dr. Kyeremanteng joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.