Ottawa Now – ‘I’d rather stay closed longer…instead of always doing this flip-flop’: Local cinemas will be forced to close a fourth time if Ottawa enters the Red Zone

As a result of moving into the Red Zone, Canada’s Capital will have to tighten some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The incoming measures could be bad news for local cinemas, who would be forced to temporarily shut down for a fourth time since the pandemic started 12 months ago. Lee Demarbre, a programmer at the Mayfair Theatre, says he would rather be closed longer and get the case counts down further instead of rolling closures. He joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​