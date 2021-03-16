Ottawa Now – ‘I find the yo-yo of all this quite frustrating’: City councillor hopes the third time will be the last time for business closures as Ottawa approaches the Red Zone

Earlier on Tuesday, Ottawa’s top doctor delivered news that many residents and business owners didn’t want to hear. Within the next week, the city will likely enter the Red Zone, which translates into tighter restrictions on gatherings and businesses. Orleans councillor Matt Luloff says it’s very important for people to follow public health guidelines, even with the incoming doses of COVID vaccines. At the same time, he says he understands the frustration with the openings and closings. Councillor Luloff joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​