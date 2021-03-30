Ottawa Now – ‘I think these are all on the table right now’: Local doctor says schools may have to close in order to curb COVID-19 spread in Ottawa

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested new restrictions could be coming soon. Ottawa added 112 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking a sixth straight day of triple-digit case counts. Our positivity rate currently sits at five percent. Is it time to enter the Grey Zone? Dr. Doug Manuel is a Senior Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, and he is also a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table. He fears that moving into the Grey Zone won’t be enough to control the spread, and school closures might be necessary. Dr. Manuel joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.