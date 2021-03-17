Ottawa Now – ‘I’ve had tears in my eyes a few times’: Checking in with a pharmacist administering the AstraZeneca vaccine in Kingston

It appears that some of Ottawa’s residents are heading to Kingston to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Some pharmacies in that city are taking part in a pilot project, giving out the AstraZeneca shot to those aged 60 to 64. Community pharmacist Jen Baker is the owner of Loyalist Pharmacy in Kingston, Ontario. She also serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Ontario Pharmacists Association. Jen says, if you plan on making the trip to Kingston to get your vaccine, you should avoid making stops at stores or restaurants along the way. She joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.