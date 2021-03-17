Ottawa Now – ‘It’s definitely disappointing for our sector’: Business owner calls for restrictions to be based on a capacity as Ottawa braces for the Red Zone

On Tuesday, Ottawa’s top doctor said it is very likely that Canada’s Capital will enter the Red Zone within the next week. The new restrictions would limit restaurants to a ten-person capacity, regardless of size. Sarah Chown, who serves as Ottawa’s Board Chair of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association, feels the capacity restrictions should be based on a percentage of capacity instead. Sarah joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.