Ottawa Now – ‘It’s definitely under more duress than what we felt since the beginning of the pandemic’: Ottawa Hospital CEO on rising ICU admissions

According to Ontario’s Science Table, residents need to stay home for the next six weeks and ramp up vaccination efforts to avoid a worst-case scenario of 30,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and further strain on our overloaded ICUs. Here in Ottawa, 104 people are in hospital and 33 patients are in the ICU. Is our healthcare system in jeopardy locally? Cameron Love, the President and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital, joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.