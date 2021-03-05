Ottawa Now – ‘It’s fantastic news for our patients’: Ontario releases list of health conditions to be included in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout

Ontario says some residents who are dealing with chronic health conditions will be included in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This is great news for patients at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, as heart disease is among the conditions listed for prioritization along with diabetes, cancers, and many others. Bonnie Bowes is the Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer of Quality, Risk, and Health at the Heart Institute. She is also in charge of its vaccination program. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.