Ottawa Now – ‘It’s just the way it is’: No Bluesfest in Ottawa for a second straight year due to COVID-19

If you were hoping to go to Ottawa’s biggest annual summer festival, you will sadly have to wait a little longer. Ottawa Bluesfest says the 2021 edition of the festival has been called off, marking the second straight cancellation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual staple in Canada’s Capital, however, has confirmed Rage Against The Machine will be headlining the 2022 edition. Anyone who decided to hang onto their tickets from 2020 will be eligible for a full refund. Executive Director Mark Monahan says it was a tough decision to make, but time was not on their side to get everything booked before July. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.