Ottawa Now – ‘It’s not going to take much to tip us over’: Ottawa’s top doctor says it will be hard for our city to dodge the Red Zone

'It's not going to take much to tip us over': Ottawa's top doctor says it will be hard for our city to dodge the Red Zone

Canada has been receiving lots of positive news this week when it comes to vaccine doses, but the battle against COVID-19 is not over. Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s top doctor, says it is looking very difficult for our city to dodge the Red Zone of Ontario’s tiered restriction framework with key indicators ‘going up quickly’. Dr. Etches joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.