Ottawa Now – ‘It’s really scary going to work every day not knowing how bad it’s going to get’: Local ICU nurse says surge in COVID cases, hospital admissions was preventable

As hospital admissions surge in Ottawa and across Ontario, there are calls to bring in more healthcare workers to help Ottawa’s crowded intensive care units as the third wave of COVID-19 worsens. The latest modelling projections from the Province show 1,000 patients will require critical care in Ontario by the end of April. How is this pressure affecting our frontline workers in our hospitals? Alicia Robblee is a Registered Nurse on the intensive care unit at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.