Ottawa Now – ‘It’s ridiculous’: Your experiences on Day 1 of Ontario’s online vaccine portal

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal was officially online as of Monday morning. Those who are eligible in the province will use the online tool to book their vaccine appointment. According to the Doug Ford government, more than 90,000 appointments have been made since the portal went live. This doesn’t mean that everything went smoothly. Kristy Cameron shares some of your experiences, good and bad, on Ottawa Now.​