Ottawa Now – Local healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed by the third wave, dire warning issued by Ottawa Public Health

Canada’s Capital has received a very dire warning from Ottawa Public Health. Our city recorded more than 300 cases on Wednesday and we are preparing to hit 200 hospitalizations due to the pandemic. Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s Deputy Medical Officer of Health, gave us a broader scope of what is going on. Hospitalizations are doubling every 12 days, setting an unprecedented situation that could leave our critical care units overwhelmed. What do the current wastewater levels tell us? Dr. Tyson Graber is the co-lead investigator of Ottawa’s Wastewater Study and he joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.