Ottawa Now – Ottawa Hospital CEO says it could take up to a year to clear surgery backlog

The Ottawa Hospital says it could take up to a year to clear a massive backlog of surgeries that were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This backlog has grown to up to 17,000 procedures. CEO Cameron Love also said that 11,500 patient-facing staff at the Ottawa Hospital have received the vaccine. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.