Ottawa Now – Ottawa residents aged 90 and older can now sign up for vaccine appointments

As of right now, residents in Ottawa who are 90 years of age or older can register to get their COVID-19 vaccination. It didn’t take long for the phone lines to jam up, which happened at around 9:30 this morning. Adriana Porcari says she has been trying to book an appointment for her 94-year-old grandmother since 7:30. As a teacher, there are only certain windows of the day where she can call to book an appointment, and she says the process has been frustrating. Adriana joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​