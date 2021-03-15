Ottawa Now – Province waiting for more data before moving Ottawa into the Red Zone, Health Minister says

After a strong start on Monday morning, Ontario’s COVID vaccine portal hit a snag. Some people complained they were getting an error message when trying to book an appointment for the shot. Others were experiencing long delays. Here in Ottawa, we are experiencing an uptick in new COVID cases. Canada’s Capital recorded 75 new cases on Monday, 68 new cases on Sunday, and 94 new cases on Saturday. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says it’s too soon to say if Canada’s Capital will enter the Red Zone. She says new data will be discussed by Ontario’s top doctor and Dr. Vera Etches. Minister Elliott joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.