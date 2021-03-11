Ottawa Now – Sens broadcaster recalls his battle with COVID-19 one year later

One year ago, on a Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the Ottawa Senators were coming off a 3-2 loss against the Kings. It was towards the end of their annual California road trip. The NHL postponed the 2019-2020 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic a few days later. Then, it was discovered that some Sens players had tested positive for the virus. Longtime radio broadcaster Gord Wilson also tested positive, an ordeal that took him months to overcome. He joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​