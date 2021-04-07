Ottawa Now – ‘That’s people’s quality of life’: Ottawa Hospital postpones non-urgent elective surgeries because of increased pressure on emergency departments

The province of Ontario will be implementing a State of Emergency, along with a stay-at-home order, at 12:01am on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Hospital is taking a similar approach to the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, postponing non-urgent elective surgeries. So far this week, thirteen surgeries at the Ottawa Hospital have been affected. Day surgeries will continue for the time being. Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng is an intensive and palliative care physician at the Ottawa and Montfort hospitals. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.​