Ottawa Now – ‘The status quo isn’t acceptable anymore’: Former Chiarelli staffers launch petition calling for changes to Municipal Act

A group of women who worked for city councillor Rick Chiarelli have launched a petition pushing for changes to Ontario’s Municipal Act. The longtime representative for College Ward has been sanctioned by city council after two damning reports from the Integrity Commissioner, but the Municipal Act says council doesn’t have the power to remove a councillor. He is claiming that council has shown bias towards him and has denied all allegations. Victoria Laaber and Stephanie Dobbs, two former Chiarelli staffers, were complainants in the investigation. They join Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.