Ottawa Now – ‘There are a lot of logistical challenges’: Mayor Watson says City of Ottawa is still working out details before administering AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The latest COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Health Canada is offering another ray of sunshine in the fight against the global pandemic. However, the AstraZeneca doses are providing a number of logistical challenges, as it cannot be administered to those over the age of 65. Who should get it? Which essential workers will be included in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout? What kind of summer will we have in Canada’s Capital? Mayor Watson answers all these questions, and more on the city’s vaccine rollout, on Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.