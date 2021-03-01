Ottawa Now – ‘There is a real sense of relief from our seniors’: Ottawa vaccinating those 80-and-older in high-risk neighbourhoods starting Friday

Starting this Friday, Ottawa Public Health will start to vaccinate those 80 and older in high-risk neighbourhoods. Diane Deans is the city councillor for Gloucester-Southgate Ward, where some of those high-risk communities are located. She says this is great news and brings relief to seniors who have been isolated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.