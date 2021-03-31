Ottawa Now – ‘There was no reason given’: Seniors have vaccine appointments cancelled, Province blames two-week-old double-booking issue

The Ontario Ministry of Health says about 10 percent of planned appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at the Nepean Sportsplex had to be ‘rebooked’ this week. Dane Bedward’s 92-year-old father and 87-year-old stepmother, were among those affected. They were supposed to get their vaccines on Wednesday but were notified the day before that both appointments had been cancelled. Dane says no explanation was given at the time and they were not offered a chance to rebook their appointments. Dane joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.