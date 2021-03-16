Ottawa Now – ‘This was expected’: Ottawa likely to enter Red Zone within the next week

While the final word still belongs to the Ontario government, Dr. Vera Etches expects our city to enter the Red Zone of Ontario’s COVID restriction framework within the next week. Earlier on Tuesday, some of Ontario’s top scientists warned that we are starting to see a third wave of COVID-19 in the province, with variants accounting for almost half of infections. Dr. Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa, says the Red Zone scenario for Canada’s Capital was expected. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.