Ottawa Now – Vaccination clinics for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday

Kristy Cameron spoke to Anthony Di Monte, the head of our city’s vaccine rollout, about vaccinating people experiencing homelessness. We heard further details a few hours later from Wendy Muckle, the CEO of Ottawa Inner City Health. She says the Ottawa Mission will host the first vaccination clinic starting Thursday, and there will be clinics held at all shelters throughout the weekend and next week. Wendy Muckle joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​