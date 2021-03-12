Ottawa Now – ‘We are starting to see some real interest in travel’: What could vaccine passports look like when people start going overseas again?

Canada’s COVID vaccination campaign has accelerated, with roughly 5.1 percent of the population receiving at least one dose. In a conversation with CTV’s Your Morning on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that things will get better. When it is safer to travel from country to country again, what does the travel industry look like? Could vaccine passports become a worldwide initiative? Claire Newell is a travel expert and the President of Travel Best Bets. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.