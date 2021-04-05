Ottawa Now - 'We can't just stand by and watch people die': Etches, other medical officers, calling for provincial stay-at-home order

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, has written to the province calling for an Ontario-wide stay-at-home order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. She says more needs to be done to bend the curve before mass vaccinations protect more of the population. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.,